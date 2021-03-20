Tony Perkins declares Biden’s policies are ‘from the pit of hell’

Author: David Badash
Source: Raw Story
Publication Date: March 19, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/tony-perkins/

The christofascists, they make clear, can’t stand Biden, and they hate his policies to get support for families, get rid of racist policies, improve the environment, and support democracy. Such policies says Tony Perkins one of the major voices of the christofascist world, are “from the pit of hell.” Yes. He really said that.

Tony Perkins, president of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, had an open door to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office until January 20. Now he says President Joe Biden’s policies are “literally from the pit of hell.”

Perkins, who continues to serve as Vice Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, was also on President Donald Trump’s evangelical executive advisory board. He, along with Vice President Mike Pence, were able to convince Trump to ban transgender service members from the U.S. Armed Forces.

“These are challenging times, I’m not, I am not gonna put any kind of spin on it, the policies that are coming out of this administration are literally from the pit of hell,” Perkins told end times pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California, as Right Wing Watch reports.

“Within, within hours of taking office, forcing you as a taxpayer to be involved in funding abortions, not just here in America and abroad, around the world. The attack on religious freedom. The attack on our children with forcing schools, this transgenderism on elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges and our nation’s military, our military has now …

Link to Full Article: Tony Perkins declares Biden's policies are 'from the pit of hell'
Rev. Dean

Perkins must be from hell since he says he knows so much about it.

Gus diZerega

This kind of ‘christian’ worshps something that, were it human, would be incarcerated for life as criminally insane. They are demonists in the most accurate meaning of the term.

