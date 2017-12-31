Time for Europe to Take the Lead on Peace

Author:     Juliane von Mittelstaedt
Source:     Der Spiegel (Germany)
Publication Date:     31 December 2017 (used)
 Link: http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/trump-decision-on-jerusalem-makes-peace-more-difficult-a-1182367.html"

A number of my European readers have written in the last few days challenging me, as one put it: “Do have any idea how diminished in the eyes of Europe the United States has become as a result of Donald Trump?” A Germany reader, a political science professor, sent me this telling me, “America was the last century. Europe and China are becoming the leaders for this century.”

Perhaps because 64% of Americans have never been outside of the country, Europe, Asia, and Africa might as well be Mars as far as their understanding goes. Indeed, in conversations I have had traveling around America, I suspect more people know about Mars, than know anything about say Belgium.

US and Israeli national flags projected on the wall of Jerusalem’s Old City in Jerusalem, 06 December 2017. US President Donald J. Trump on 06 December signed a proclamantion formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and will relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Credit: ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Zionists have never liked Jerusalem. Theodor Herzl, the father of Zionism, dreamed of a capital city in the north of the country, on the slopes of the Carmel Mountains overlooking the Mediterranean. He had nothing but disdain for the Western Wall in Jerusalem, once writing: “What superstition and fanaticism on every side!”

It’s a shame that the Zionists didn’t get their way. Because ever since Israel declared Jerusalem to be its capital almost 70 years ago, the city’s status has been the subject of conflict. And U.S. President Donald Trump poured a large bucket of oil on the flames of that conflict on Wednesday by announcing that the United States was formally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and would be moving the U.S. Embassy to the city from its current location in Tel Aviv.

Jerusalem, of course, is already the seat of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and is also …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Time for Europe to Take the Lead on Peace

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Presidents are figureheads. The U.S. has lost it’s credibility by abusing the rest of the world with the petrodollar and quantitative easing, bombing or invading countries, false flag operations, dubious arms trading, spying on everyone, sabotaging economies of other countries, instigating coups..the list is much longer as we know.
    This has been going on for more than a generation. Trump is just the latest statist abuser.

    Reap what you sow.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com