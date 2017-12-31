Time for Europe to Take the Lead on Peace

Zionists have never liked Jerusalem. Theodor Herzl, the father of Zionism, dreamed of a capital city in the north of the country, on the slopes of the Carmel Mountains overlooking the Mediterranean. He had nothing but disdain for the Western Wall in Jerusalem, once writing: “What superstition and fanaticism on every side!”
It’s a shame that the Zionists didn’t get their way. Because ever since Israel declared Jerusalem to be its capital almost 70 years ago, the city’s status has been the subject of conflict. And U.S. President Donald Trump poured a large bucket of oil on the flames of that conflict on Wednesday by announcing that the United States was formally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and would be moving the U.S. Embassy to the city from its current location in Tel Aviv.
Jerusalem, of course, is already the seat of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and is also …
Presidents are figureheads. The U.S. has lost it’s credibility by abusing the rest of the world with the petrodollar and quantitative easing, bombing or invading countries, false flag operations, dubious arms trading, spying on everyone, sabotaging economies of other countries, instigating coups..the list is much longer as we know.
This has been going on for more than a generation. Trump is just the latest statist abuser.
Reap what you sow.