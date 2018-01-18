I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

Three-quarters of the National Park Service advisory panel resign citing frustration with Sec. Zinke

Trump zombie Ryan Zinke is arguably the worst Secretary of the Interior in history, even worse than the Reagan buffoon James Watts, remember him. Nobody pays much attention to good Secretaries of the Interior, but bad ones really stand out because they have the power to do real harm to the precious legacy each generation leaves to the generation that comes after them — the national parks, and forests.

Ryan Zinke is so awful and so corrupt that he is the mated bookend to Scott Pruitt at the EPA So awful his advisory panel just quit en mass, a story that has mostly gotten lost in the shitstorm — a word I never thought I would hear on cable news — that is the White House under Trump.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/flickr

Nine out of 12 members of the National Park System Advisory Board on Tuesday quit out of “frustration” after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke refused to meet with them, the Washington Post reports.

In a letter to Zinke, former Alaska governor Tony Knowles said the board members “have stood by waiting for the chance to meet and continue the partnership,” slamming the interior secretary for ignoring their “requests to engage.”

“We understand the complexity of transition but our requests to engage have been ignored and the matters on which we wanted to brief the new Department team are clearly not part of its agenda,” Knowles wrote. “I wish the National Park System and Service well and will always be dedicated to their success.”

Knowles told the Washington Post the board members “were frozen out” of recent Interior Department decisions to raise entrance fees and reverse a decision to ban plastic water bottles from the national park system.…

