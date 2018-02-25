Three months show Hywind Scotland floating wind farm exceeding expectations

In the U.S. the Trump administration is emphasizing offshore oil drilling — remember the Golf Horizon oil spill — while other countries are moving in the opposite direction. Here’s the latest from Scotland. Which country do you think is best positioned for the future?

Scottish floating wind farm
Credit: The Independent

Statoil is riding high on performance outcomes during the first three full months of its wind farm production, which exceeded expectations.

This is all about its floating  farm dubbed Hywind Scotland.

Its location is about 15 miles offshore Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The wind farm is powering approximately 20,000 UK households.

Reports highlighted nature’s beasties that set a real challenge. Storm Caroline in December had gusts over 160 km/h, or 100 mph, and waves topping 8.2 meters (27 feet).

How did the  withstand bad weather conditions?

The turbines shut down for safety during the worst winds, and they automatically resumed.

“A pitch motion controller is integrated with the Hywind ‘s control system and will adjust the angle of the turbine blades during heavy winds which mitigates excessive motions of the structure,” said the company.

Operations are by Statoil in partnership with Masdar. The Gulf Today reported that Masdar formed a strategic partnership with Statoil to pursue joint offshore wind projects.

Turning to Masdar, BusinessGreen said Masdar confirmed that the floating turbine project off the coast of Scotland “has been operating at 65 per cent capacity.” In other words …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 11:42 am

    It looks like Scotland is headed in the right direction. Too bad we aren’t.

