Thousands of Women Fought Against the Right to Vote. Their Reasons Still Resonate Today

Author:     Samantha Schmidt
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Aug. 9, 2020
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/local/history/anti-suffrage-women-vote-19-amendment/

I was trying to think if there was a precedent for a significant population supporting something blatantly against their own self-interest and wellbeing, as the Trumpers continue to support their hero even as he trashes their lives. It turns out there is: the women who opposed giving women the vote. This excellent piece by Washington Post reporter Samantha Schmidt , describes this almost unknown chapter in American history.

Susan B. Anthony stood on a stage in Upstate New York, asking a crowd to support the suffragist cause, when someone in the audience asked a question: Do women actually want the right to vote?

Her answer was hardly unequivocal.

“They do not oppose it,” Anthony replied vaguely.

She had little reason to believe otherwise, as recounted in Susan Goodier’s book, “No Votes for Women: The New York State Anti-Suffrage Movement.” It was 1893, and suffragists were traveling across New York to build support ahead of a constitutional convention, when lawmakers would decide if the word “male” should be removed from the wording of the state constitution. Until then, most of the opposition to women’s suffrage had been dominated by men.

But as the suffragists would soon learn, women would play a crucial role in attempting to prevent women from gaining the right to vote. As the suffragist movement gained momentum, women mobilized committees, circulated petitions, and created associations to oppose women’s suffrage in New York and Massachusetts. Thousands of women would eventually join their fight.

“They said, ‘We’ve got to do something,'” Goodier said, “or else we’re going to be stuck with the vote.’”

Their efforts would …

