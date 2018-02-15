Thoughts and Prayers and N.R.A. Funding

Most Americans support stronger gun laws — laws that would reduce deaths. But Republicans in Congress stand in the way. They fear alienating their primary voters and the National Rifle Association.
Below are the top 10 career recipients of N.R.A. funding – through donations or spending to benefit the candidate – among both current House and Senate members, along with their statements about the Las Vegas massacre. These representatives have a lot to say about it. All the while, they refuse to do anything to avoid the next massacre.
|1.
|John McCain
Ariz.
|
“Cindy & I are praying for the victims of the terrible #LasVegasShooting & their families.”
|
$7,740,521
FROM THE N.R.A.
|2.
|Richard Burr
N.C.
|
“My heart is with the people of Las Vegas and their first responders today. This morning’s tragic violence has absolutely no place here in America.”
|
$6,986,620
FROM THE N.R.A.
|3.
|Roy Blunt
Mo.
|
“Saddened by the tragic loss of life in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with all of the families affected by this horrific attack.”
|
$4,551,146
FROM THE N.R.A.
|4.
|Thom Tillis
N.C.
|
“Susan and I send our deepest condolences and prayers to the families of the victims of this