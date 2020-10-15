This Supreme Court Was Designed to Kill Climate Policies

Author:     Kate Aronoff
Source:     The New Republic
Publication Date:     October 14, 2020
 Link: https://newrepublic.com/article/159766/supreme-court-designed-kill-climate-policies"

The Republicans have been diligently working for years to restructure the American judicial system from the Supreme Court down to serve the rich, and the corporations they control, and one of the main things they do want to face is climate change. When Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate not only will the ACA, and a woman’s right to choose be destroyed, but America will be guaranteed to not be prepared to deal with climate change.

Amy Coney Barrett and Vice President Mike Pence arrive at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Erin Schaff/Getty

Amy Coney Barrett, if her confirmation process goes as Republicans hope, could still be serving on the Supreme Court in 2050.By then, the United Nations estimates that anywhere between 25 million and one billion people will have been displaced by the impacts of global warming within and between countries, as large stretches of the planet become unbearably hot. Crop yields in America’s grain belt and Southwest could be decimated. The Arctic Ocean may well have been ice-free for 15 years.

Just 10 percent of the U.S. population by that point is expected to live outside of cities. Should Barrett die in office at a similar age to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, senators representing tiny and increasingly uninhabitable slivers of this country will still be empowered to confirm her replacement.

We can avoid parts of this future. But it’s getting increasingly hard to imagine doing so if today’s judiciary branch remains intact. The future Supreme Court, and the 6–3 conservative majority that now seems imminent, won’t just be empowered to overturn Roe v. Wade, as many are focusing on this week. It will also likely rule …

Link to Full Article:  This Supreme Court Was Designed to Kill Climate Policies
