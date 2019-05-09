This polling reveals how pharmaceutical companies have distorted Congress — and ripped off the country

Author:     Alex Lawson and Stephanie Taylor
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     May 6, 2019
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2019/05/this-polling-reveals-how-pharmaceutical-companies-have-distorted-congress-and-ripped-off-the-country/"

Prescription drug spending per capita is far higher in the United States than in the nine other high-income countries studied by the Commonwealth Fund. For instance, insulin that is $16 in Italy can be $1500 in the U.S.. American drug prices are absurd, and we are one of the most over medicated nations in the world. This is one of the worst aspects of the American illness profit system. Here is some background information.

It doesn’t matter where you live in this country or what your political identification is; nobody likes getting ripped off by pharma. Everybody wants their members of Congress to drastically lower drug prices by taking on big pharma’s greed and breaking up pharmaceutical monopolies.

Our organizations, Social Security Works and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, recently commissioned new polling by Public Policy Polling that shows that lowering drug prices is not a partisan issue. Republicans, Democrats and Independents overwhelmingly agree that Congress must act aggressively to lower drug prices. The only people who don’t want bold, aggressive action are the drug corporations and the members of Congress who are listening to them instead of their constituents.
Public Policy Polling surveyed Americans in three House districts—Iowa’s 4th, represented by Republican Steve King; New Hampshire’s 1st, represented by Democrat Chris Pappas; and South Carolina’s 1st, represented by Democrat Joe Cunningham. These are all swing, frontline congressional districts, the kind where both parties worry most about winning control. They are all also in early caucus or primary states for the 2020 presidential races. Together they give a good look at how an issue plays in “tough” districts and states.

What did we find?

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  This polling reveals how pharmaceutical companies have distorted Congress — and ripped off the country

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Gabriel Otvos Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
John Gabriel Otvos
Guest
John Gabriel Otvos

There was this article today from CBC in my province of Nova Scotia. If folks only knew that diabetes 2 is caused by what’s on the fork, i.e., excessive fat!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/americans-diabetes-cross-canada-border-insulin-1.5125988

Reply
4 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com