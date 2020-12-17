‘This a phony pandemic’: Republican praises Trump supporters for refusing to wear masks

Representative-elect Bob Good (R-VA) lied about the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing Trump supporters at a march in Washington, DC on Saturday.
“I can’t tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces,” Good said, while wearing a red “Trump 2020” hat.
“This looks like a group of people that gets that this a phony pandemic,” he falsely claimed. “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus, it’s not a pandemic.”
“It’s great to see your faces, you get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today, thank you for saying no to the insanity,” he added.…