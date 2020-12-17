Contribute to Support SR

‘This a phony pandemic’: Republican praises Trump supporters for refusing to wear masks

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     December 12, 2020
 https://www.rawstory.com/2020/12/this-a-phony-republican-praises-trump-supporters-for-refusing-to-wear-masks/

With more than three thousand people a day dying of Covid-19, this just elected  Republican  from Virginia’s 5th District can say this, and a large percentage of his constituents believe it. This is a measure of how sick we have become as a society, sick not just with coronavirus but sick in our refusal to live in a world of facts.

Representative-elect Bob Good (screengrab).

Representative-elect Bob Good (R-VA) lied about the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing Trump supporters at a march in Washington, DC on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces,” Good said, while wearing a red “Trump 2020” hat.

“This looks like a group of people that gets that this a phony pandemic,” he falsely claimed. “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus, it’s not a pandemic.”

“It’s great to see your faces, you get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today, thank you for saying no to the insanity,” he added.…

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  ‘This a phony pandemic’: Republican praises Trump supporters for refusing to wear masks
Lauren Raine

It’s mind boggling, and I am beginning to wonder if we will ever be able to join the rest of the world in dealing with Covid because of the insanity of the American people, or at least an awful lot of them. A brilliant new film about the effect, and corruption, of social media, The Social Dilemma, addresses the disinformation crisis: https://www.thesocialdilemma.com/

Beth Alexander

Think link to the full article has been corrected.

