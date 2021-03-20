An incomplete list of things I do not ever need to hear or read about a shooter again, especially one who targets women:
I do not need to hear that he “snapped,” “lost it” or “had a bad day.”
After he has taken the lives of six or eight or 14 other people, I am not inclined to care what kind of day he had.
I do not need to hear that he was heartbroken over a woman who dumped him/rejected him/ignored him. It is not the responsibility of women to pay attention to men to make sure those men do not shoot other people.
I do not particularly care whether his family was shocked.
I do not particularly care whether he did not resist arrest.
I do not need to hear about how he was a churchgoer, unless that revelation also comes with an acknowledgment that some faiths have historically taught such horrifying messages of misogyny and female subservience that “he went to church” is as much of an explanation as an expression of dumbfoundedness.
What kind of church? …