Things I do not ever need to hear or read about a shooter again

Author:     Monica Hesse
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     March 19, 2021 at 12:07 p.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/bad-faith-talk-about-shooter/2021/03/19/17d86fa2-8838-11eb-bfdf-4d36dab83a6d_story.html"

I completely agree with this writer. And this Atlanta mass murder is yet another example of America’s White male problem. Do you ever see stories about Chinese mass murderers in the U.S.? How about Japanese? No? Indonesians? No? Black killers like the Atlanta killer? No? Cubans? No? Columbians? No? Venezuelans? Not them either? And so that leaves us with what? Why White males, of course, further illustrating America’s White male problem. There is something deeply wrong with American culture that White males are the source of nearly all domestic terrorism, and it always seems to involve guns.

A demonstrator places flowers during a protest in Atlanta on Thursday following the mass shooting there this week. (Megan Varner/Getty 

An incomplete list of things I do not ever need to hear or read about a shooter again, especially one who targets women:

I do not need to hear that he “snapped,” “lost it” or “had a bad day.”

After he has taken the lives of six or eight or 14 other people, I am not inclined to care what kind of day he had.

I do not need to hear that he was heartbroken over a woman who dumped him/rejected him/ignored him. It is not the responsibility of women to pay attention to men to make sure those men do not shoot other people.

I do not particularly care whether his family was shocked.

I do not particularly care whether he did not resist arrest.

I do not need to hear about how he was a churchgoer, unless that revelation also comes with an acknowledgment that some faiths have historically taught such horrifying messages of misogyny and female subservience that “he went to church” is as much of an explanation as an expression of dumbfoundedness.

What kind of church? …

Link to Full Article:  Things I do not ever need to hear or read about a shooter again
Rev. Dean

When I was born there was no other people that were white on my block and I never could understand anything except the fact that we are all equal. We are all the Human Species, and therefor all the same.

Dean Radin

On April 16, 2007, 32 people died after being gunned down on the campus of Virginia Tech by Seung-Hui Cho, a student at the college who later died by suicide.

Stephan Schwartz

You found the counter example. Okay it is from 14 years ago, a singleton, and thousands have been killed during those 14 years by White male terrorists, but there is this counter example.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
