‘They Know All About It’: Pentagon Report Details Military Reach of Supremacist Groups

Brandon Russell had a tattoo of a radiation symbol on his arm when he enlisted in the Florida National Guard in 2016.
The three-bladed symbol didn't raise alarms at the time, but should have been a warning sign. Russell was the co-founder of a dangerous neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division, considered one of the deadliest in the country. The tattoo represented "atomwaffen," which means "atomic weapon" in German.
The soldier was later sentenced to five years in prison after bomb-making materials were found in his Florida apartment. But when he was asked while chatting on the now-defunct Iron March website in 2016 whether he was worried about being “found out” during Army basic training, he gave a troubling response.
"I was 100% open about everything with the friends I made at training," Russell wrote on Iron March, which has been linked to violence worldwide. "They know all about it. They love me too cause im [sic] a funny guy."
The ability for troops with extremist ideologies to serve openly in the military …