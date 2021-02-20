‘They Know All About It’: Pentagon Report Details Military Reach of Supremacist Groups

Author:     Gina Harkins
Source:     Military.com
Publication Date:     18 Feb 2021
 Link: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/02/18/they-know-all-about-it-pentagon-report-details-military-reach-of-supremacist-groups.html

Racist fascism is a growing problem in the United States, and one of the most alarming manifestations of this ideological cancer is the invasion of these people into the military. Here is a good story in a publication oriented towards the armed forces that describes what is going on. This is very scary stuff.

White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017. Crredit: AP/Steve Helber

Brandon Russell had a tattoo of a radiation symbol on his arm when he enlisted in the Florida National Guard in 2016.

The three-bladed symbol didn’t raise alarms at the time, but should have been a warning sign. Russell was the co-founder of a dangerous neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division, considered one of the deadliest in the country. The tattoo represented “atomwaffen,” which means “atomic weapon” in German.Advertisement

The soldier was later sentenced to five years in prison after bomb-making materials were found in his Florida apartment. But when he was asked while chatting on the now-defunct Iron March website in 2016 whether he was worried about being “found out” during Army basic training, he gave a troubling response.

“I was 100% open about everything with the friends I made at training,” Russell wrote on Iron March, which has been linked to violence worldwide. “They know all about it. They love me too cause im [sic] a funny guy.”Advertisement

The ability for troops with extremist ideologies to serve openly in the military …

Link to Full Article:  'They Know All About It': Pentagon Report Details Military Reach of Supremacist Groups
Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
