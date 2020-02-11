There’s more oil and gas than ever — and the industry is tanking

The world’s oil and natural gas companies are drilling their way into financial and social hell.
Driving the news: The industry’s stocks are in the toilet, and climate change is fast becoming a mainstream investor worry. These problems overlap and neither is going away any time soon — if ever.
Why it matters: We all use products from oil and natural gas, those products are heating up the Earth, and many of us probably own (perhaps unwittingly) stock in these companies. The financial and social standing of these companies will somehow affect us all, whether we hate or love them.
The intrigue: CNBC’s Jim Cramer raised eyebrows by saying recently that he was “done” with fossil fuels and likened them to tobacco. “This has to do with new kinds of money managers, who frankly just want to appease younger people who believe you can’t ever make fossil fuels sustainable,” he said.
- A few days later amid backlash, he doubled down in an op-ed.
- Sure, Cramer is known to be intentionally provocative and has been infamously wrong, but in any case, many Wall Street analysts agree.
“That’s absolutely representative of what a …