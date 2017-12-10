Theological scholar explains horrifying reason Trump’s supporters celebrated Armageddon in Pensacola

Author:     SARAH K. BURRIS
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     08 DEC 2017 AT 23:40 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/theological-scholar-explains-horrifying-reason-trumps-supporters-celebrated-armageddon-in-pensacola/"

Are you actively expecting the Battle of Armageddon? Probably not. But the Christofascist pre-millennial dispensationalist fundamentalist world is obsessed with the idea of end times. That’s why they support Israel, and are so keen to see Trump make Jerusalem the capitol of Israel by moving the American embassy there. They want the chaos and battle that is occurring, want it to get worse, much worse.

The rest of the world thinks this is one of the stupidest geopolitical moves in memory, and I agree. But then I’m not expecting to see Jesus descending from the clouds.

Credit: Shutterstock

In a Pensacola, Florida rally Friday evening, Republican state Senator Doug Broxson suggested to supporters of Donald Trump that the president’s controversial decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem may usher in the biblical end times.

 “Now, I don’t know about you, but when I heard about Jerusalem — where the King of Kings [applause] where our soon coming King is coming back to Jerusalem, it is because President Trump declared Jerusalem to be capital of Israel,” Broxson predicted. The crowd cheered.

This week, theological scholar Dr. Diana Butler Bass wrote a Twitter thread explaining the link between recognition of Jerusalem, evangelical Christians, and the apocalypse. That is important because rebuilding the Temple is the event that will spark the events of the Book of Revelation and the End Times.”

According to Bass, the counsel of evangelical adviser that Trump surrounds himself with take such “End Times” prophecies literally

“Of all the possible theological dog-whistles to his evangelical base, this is the biggest,” she continued. “Trump is reminding them that he is carrying out God’s will to these Last Days. They’ve been waiting for this, praying for this. They want war in …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Theological scholar explains horrifying reason Trump’s supporters celebrated Armageddon in Pensacola

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com