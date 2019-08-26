The World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Is a Dump Truck

And here is a piece of the transition, that illustrates how technologies develop when you change your perspective as to how things ought to work. Once we accept we live in a matrix of consciousness we will come at problems in very different ways.

Elektro Dumpster
Credit: eMiningAG

While electric vehicles are quickly proliferating throughout the world, most electric engines are still relegated to smaller vehicles. The serious work, some argue, is still done by gas guzzling diesel engines. But then there’s the Elekto Dumper—the world’s largest EV—which flouts the rule that EVs can’t handle serious work.

The truck is used to haul lime and marlstone, which contains clay and silt, from the sides of mountains in Switzerland. Then, the material is transported directly to a cement factory. But here’s the really impressive piece of engineering—this heavy dump truck never needs to be charged.

Here’s how it works: The dump truck, itself, weighs 45 tons and ascends a hill at a 13 percent grade, in one scenario. On the way back down, it’s more than twice as heavy, carrying 65 tons of ore. To rectify that scenario, the truck’s “regenerative braking system” actually recaptures the energy created by going downhill, refilling the battery’s charge for the next time the truck travels uphill.

The dump truck is officially called the Elektro Dumper, but the German manufacturer, Kuhn Schweitz, made life a lot easier by naming it eDumper for short. The eDumper was modeled …

