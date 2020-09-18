The World Lost Two-Thirds Of Its Wildlife In 50 Years. We Are to Blame

Author:     NATHAN ROTT
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     September 10, 20205:13 PM ET
 Link: https://www.npr.org/2020/09/10/911500907/the-world-lost-two-thirds-of-its-wildlife-in-50-years-we-are-to-blame"

The state of the United States is so dire that other civilization threatening trends are getting hardly any coverage. But that does not mean they are not happening. The destruction by humans of the matrix of life is one example. I did a first report on this just the other day. but I am doing this second article, because I think this trend is that important

URL Citation: https://f.hubspotusercontent20.net/hubfs/4783129/LPR/PDFs/ENGLISH-FULL.pdf

A baby turtle is released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. Credit: AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati

Human activities have caused the world’s wildlife populations to plummet by more than two-thirds in the last 50 years, according to a new report from the World Wildlife Fund.

The decline is happening at an unprecedented rate, the report warns, and it threatens human life as well.

“The findings are clear,” the report states. “Our relationship with nature is broken.”

The Living Planet Report 2020 report drew on wildlife monitoring of more than 4,300 different vertebrate species – animals, fish, birds and amphibians – from around the world. It found that population sizes for those monitored species declined by an average of 68 percent from 1970 to 2016.

In the American tropics, including the Caribbean and Latin America, population sizes decreased by a staggering 94 percent.

Forest clearing for agricultural space was the predominant cause of the decline, the report says, noting that one-third of the planet’s land is currently being used for food production. Human-caused climate change is another growing driver.

