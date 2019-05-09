The White House revoked my press pass. It’s not just me — it’s curtailing access for all journalists.

Author:     Dana Milbank
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     May 8 at 5:00 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-white-house-has-revoked-my-press-pass-its-not-just-me--its-curtailing-access-for-all-journalists/2019/05/08/bb9794b4-71c0-11e9-8be0-ca575670e91c_story.html

We are in the midst of a coup by Trump, his administration, and the Republicans in Congress. They are attempting to restructure American democracy, to place the presidency above the law and, through gerrymandering and voter suppression to assure the Republicans stay in power. Also, they are attempting to gut a free press. Here is a good description as to what is happening about the press.

I am absolutely amazed that about 40% of Americans don’t seem to care about this escalating crisis, and in willful ignorance unquestioningly support Trump no matter what he does.  When Benjamin Franklin was walking down the steps of Independence Hall a woman came up to him and asked, “What kind of government have you given us?” He replied, “A democracy… if you can keep it.” I am no longer sure we can, or want to.

Sarah Sanders White House Press gaggle
Credit: Washington Post

For the past 21 years, I have had the high privilege of holding a White House press pass, a magical ticket that gives the bearer a front-row seat to history.

I was in the White House the night Bill Clinton admitted his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and the day he was impeached. I was there on Sept. 11, 2001, and the fearful days thereafter, when we were trained to use escape hoods. I watched George W. Bush make the case for the Iraq War and Barack Obama pitch his remedies for the market crash. There, too, I have witnessed the carnival-like briefings and high histrionics of Donald Trump’s presidency.

But no more. The White House eliminated most briefings and severely restricted access to official events. And this week came the coup de grace: After covering four presidents, I received an email informing me that Trump’s press office had revoked my White House credential.

I’m not the only one. I was part of a mass purge of “hard pass” holders after the White House implemented a new standard that designated as unqualified almost the entire White House press corps, including all seven

