‘The water is coming’: Florida Keys faces stark reality as seas rise

Author:     Oliver Milman
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 24 Jun 2021 12.46 EDT
I have been predicting this for years based on the research papers I read. And now it is happening. Much of Florida is going underwater and it is too late to stop the trend. We are going to see a dramatic collapse of Florida coastal real estate and it is going to have an enormous impact on what will be left of the state

The neighborhood of Stillwright Point in Key Largo, Florida. Credit: Saul Martinez/The Guardian

Long famed for its spectacular fishing, sprawling coral reefs and literary residents such as Ernest Hemingway, the Florida Keys is now acknowledging a previously unthinkable reality: it faces being overwhelmed by the rising seas and not every home can be saved.

Following a grueling seven-hour public meeting on Monday, held in the appropriately named city of Marathon, officials agreed to push ahead with a plan to elevate streets throughout the Keys to keep them from perpetual flooding, while admitting they do not have the money to do so.

The string of coral cay islands that unspool from the southern tip of Florida finds itself on the frontline of the climate crisis, forcing unenviable choices upon a place that styles itself as sunshine-drenched idyll. The lives of Keys residents – a mixture of wealthy, older white people, the one in four who are Hispanic or Latino, and those struggling in poverty – face being upended.

If the funding isn’t found, the Keys will become one of the first places in the US – and certainly not the last – to inform residents that certain areas will have …

Link to Full Article:  ‘The water is coming’: Florida Keys faces stark reality as seas rise
Rev. Dean

Key West always looked like a dangerous place to live, even back in the 1960’s when I lived in West Palm Beach which is also going to be in trouble but not as much as Palm Beach where Trump lives because he lives right on the beach; I hope he loses his home, as that is the one thing which will make him aware of climate change being a harsh reality.

