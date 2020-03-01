The United States’ global power is slipping away as its contempt for others fuels the decline of the West

Author:     M.K. Bhadrakumar
Source:     Alternet/Independent Media Institute
Publication Date:     February 28, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/the-united-states-global-power-is-slipping-away-as-its-contempt-for-others-fuels-the-decline-of-the-west/"

There is a major geopolitical transition occurring, the biggest since the end of World War II. As this article says, “The heart of the matter is that the economic center of gravity in the world order and the ensuing global power equation is inexorably shifting away from the West, while on the other hand, there is no longer a “West” that is united behind principles, values, and policies.”

Perhaps because 64% of Americans have never been outside U.S. borders, neither average people nor the politicians they elect understand or care much about this, but it is a huge change with many implications. And it is being exacerbated by the indifference and incompetence of criminal Trump and his minions. Watch the news this transition is going to affect your life in many ways.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo
Credit: U.S. State Department

The annual Munich Security Conference that took place February 14-16 this year turned out to be an iconic event, drawing comparison with the one held in the same Bavarian city on February 10, 2007, where in a prophetic speech Russian President Vladimir Putin had criticized the world order characterized by the United States’ global hegemony and its “almost uncontained hyper use of force—military force—in international relations.”

If Putin’s 2007 Munich speech was prescient about an incoming new Cold War and the surge of tensions in Russia’s relations with the West, 13 years later, at the event this year, we witnessed that the transatlantic ties that evolved through the two world wars in the last century and blossomed into a full-fledged alliance system have reached a crossroads.

Deep cracks have appeared in the transatlantic relationship. In an extraordinary opening address, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, an éminence grise in European diplomacy, accused Washington of rejecting “the very concept of an international community.”

Steinmeier acknowledged that there is no return to the halcyon days of close transatlantic partnership, as Europe and the U.S. are drifting away from each other. He warned, “If …

Link to Full Article:  The United States’ global power is slipping away as its contempt for others fuels the decline of the West

Beth Alexander
Admin
Beth Alexander

The link to the full article has been corrected.

4 hours ago

