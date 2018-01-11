The Uninhabitable Earth

Author:     David Wallace-Wells
Source:     New York Magazine
Publication Date:     July 9, 2017 9:00 pm
 Link: http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/07/climate-change-earth-too-hot-for-humans.html"

This is the best article I have seen in a great while that describes what is coming, Perhaps it will also explain what readers keep asking me: “Why are you so focused on climate change?” This will explain why.

Do yourself a favor and read this all the way through.

I. ‘Doomsday’

Peering beyond scientific reticence.

It is, I promise, worse than you think. If your anxiety about global warming is dominated by fears of sea-level rise, you are barely scratching the surface of what terrors are possible, even within the lifetime of a teenager today. And yet the swelling seas — and the cities they will drown — have so dominated the picture of global warming, and so overwhelmed our capacity for climate panic, that they have occluded our perception of other threats, many much closer at hand. Rising oceans are bad, in fact very bad; but fleeing the coastline will not be enough.

Indeed, absent a significant adjustment to how billions of humans conduct their lives, parts of the Earth will likely become close to uninhabitable, and other parts horrifically inhospitable, as soon as the end of this century.

Even when we train our eyes on climate change, we are unable to comprehend its scope. This past winter, a string of days 60 and 70 degrees warmer than normal baked the North Pole, melting the permafrost that encased Norway’s Svalbard seed vault — a global food bank nicknamed “Doomsday,” designed to ensure that our agriculture survives any catastrophe, …

  1. samcrespi
    Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Excellent, well written article! Thank you for posting. The only difference I have with this piece is when Wallace mentions that no one was talking about permafrost in the 70s/80s. Brando and I prepared a Climate Change report for an Italian think tank at that time, and permafrost was a huge horrifying warning sign. What amazes me is that since then, we’ve only recently begun to hear more about it.

