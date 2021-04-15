The U.S. system created the world’s most advanced military. Can it maintain an edge?

Author:     Missy Ryan
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     April 1, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. PDT Add to list
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/china-us-military-technology/2021/03/31/acc2d9f4-866c-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html"

The United States spends more on the military-industrial complex than the next highest-spending SEVEN nations in the world COMBINED. You would think that such expenditures would guarantee that we had the most technologically advanced military, one so powerful it could not be challenged. You might think that, but you would be wrong. The American military-industrial complex, as Dwight Eisenhower warned us, has become one of the world’s greatest grifts.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels a Swiss air force F-18 Hornet.
Credit: Senior Airman Justine Rho/100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

EVERETT, WASHINGTON — As they conduct bombing and surveillance missions around the globe, today’s U.S. military pilots rely on aerial refueling aircraft built as early as 1957, when the Soviet Union dominated American security fears, the average home cost $12,000 and “I Love Lucy” was debuting new episodes.

The cost of keeping those aging jets in the air has grown sharply while the military awaits a next-generation refueling plane whose rollout has been repeatedly delayed by design and production issues.

The Air Force’s two-decade effort to field a 21st-century tanker, one of several premier air systems whose development has been beset with problems, is emblematic of the challenges Pentagon leaders face in seeking to maintain the U.S. military’s shrinking edge over its chief competitor, China.

The United States, once the world’s undisputed military superpower, has been struggling for years to efficiently update its arsenal and field new technology in cutting-edge areas such as hypersonics and artificial intelligence, at a time when some senior officials warn that China could be within five years of surpassing the U.S. …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The U.S. system created the world’s most advanced military. Can it maintain an edge?
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Will

Shocking, shocking, who would have thunk it? Call the situation what it is the maintenance of the Great American Empire where the sun never sets. America like all rich countries before it imagines that it has the right and duty to rule the world. How much death and destruction has been accomplished since WW2 to justify this enterprise? Truman renaming the War Department was a very telling newspeak thing that has led to near constant unconstitutional war. Since Biden took over there seems to be a belief that now restoration is in order. Trump was an anomaly so let’s repair… Read more »

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved