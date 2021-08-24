The truth about religion, conspiracy theories, and vaccines

Author:     Chrissy Stroop
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     August 11, 2021
 Link: The truth about religion, conspiracy theories, and vaccines

There hasn’t been much discussion in the mainstream media about the role of evangelicals in making the covid pandemic worse than it needed to be. Here is one take on this.

The notion that religion is an inherently pro-social phenomenon has always been nonsense, despite protestations to the contrary. As religious studies experts emphasize, the category of “religion” encompasses such a broad array of practices, traditions and beliefs that the term itself is notoriously difficult to define. Unfortunately, the de facto Christian supremacy that pervades American society not only makes it difficult to subject extremist Christianity to the level of scrutiny it demands. It also means that, for many Americans, the concept of religion is distorted through a conflation with Christianity itself.

The popular blog Get Religion, which pretends to be objective and disinterested while publishing a slate of authors mostly from white evangelical backgrounds who exhibit pro-evangelical bias, embodies both of these unfortunate tendencies. Last week, Get Religion’s Richard Ostling, a Reformed believer, cited me as the token voice of opposition in a piece that rehashes the demonstrably false claims that the recent rapid secularization of the US population is to blame for polarization, and that churches are an important moderating force in American civil society. That nothing could be further from the truth, at least when it comes to American conservatives, should be made clear by a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The truth about religion, conspiracy theories, and vaccines
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved