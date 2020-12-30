Contribute to Support SR

The top 10 richest members of the Senate don’t think you need $2,000 checks: report

Author:     Matthew Chapman
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     December 29, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/richest-senators-block-stimulus/"

I simply cannot understand how the Republican senators go home and look at themselves in their bathroom mirror. How do they live with themselves?  How do you know that millions of people are on the brink of life-altering catastrophes, and you have recently given billions of dollars to your fellow uber-rich, but you are so nasty, so callous, that you block $2,000 from going to ordinary Americans? And that leads me to ask, Americans how do you justify voting to put these people into power?

Mitch McConnell and a band of Republican orcs. Credit: AFP/Nicholas Kamm

On MSNBC Tuesday, anchor Mehdi Hasan tore into Senate Republicans, noting that the top ten richest of them either oppose the increased stimulus, or are only now coming around to it to echo outgoing President Donald Trump.

“In a year when America’s billionaires grew their wealth by a trillion dollars, McConnell and his merry band of multimillionaire GOP colleagues in the Senate denied an attempt to send $2,000 checks to ordinary Americans,” said Hasan. “McConnell blocked the relief measure from coming to the Senate floor for a vote, even though it passed in the House, even though the Republican president is on board with it, even though a majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, support it. But the Majority Leader and his super-wealthy friends said no.”

You should know who these people are. Our representatives, who are making life-altering decisions while living very different lives to the rest of us,” said Hasan. “These are the top ten wealthiest Republicans in the senate. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, along with her husband, is estimated to be worth $800 million. The nine richest Republicans after her, a list that includes …

