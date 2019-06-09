The State That Liberal Dreams Are Made Of

I got an email today from a Republican reader who said, “You are constantly badmouthing Republican governance, but you never show that there is any difference when Democrats come into power. I think that because there isn’t any, and you are just being partisan. I don’t believe you can give an example.”

Well, I beg to differ, and here is an example of what I mean.

Nevada Democratic governor Sisolak at a rally with Obama

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak received national attention last week for vetoing a bill aimed at reforming the Electoral College. State lawmakers approved a measure that would have added Nevada to the popular vote interstate compact, pledging its six electoral votes to whoever wins the nationwide popular vote. Fourteen states plus the District of Columbia, comprising 189 electoral votes, have signed the compact. Once the compact reaches the threshold of 270 votes, it would theoretically render the Electoral College obsolete.

Sisolak said he opposed the bill because it “could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose.” Proponents still weren’t thrilled. New York magazine’s Eric Levitz wrote that it was “rather dispiriting to hear a Democratic governor echo one of the dumbest arguments in contemporary American politics.” ThinkProgress’ Danielle McLean warned that Sisolak had “made the road to giving all Americans a voice in the process much more difficult.”

While the compact’s defeat in Nevada may have been dispiriting to national observers, its failure shouldn’t be their …

This article ricochets off the title of electoral college repair. and fails. The two party system, not envisaged by the founders, buried the electoral college as proved in the last election. The electoral college was conceived as game show host insurance. It should have stopped the current dissassembly of governance from taking place. Yes, it was intended to protect the voice of the small states. It failed that too. We also need to protect rural populations. Current laws fail us. And to quote a favorite on these pages: “Maybe we have just gotten to a point where democracy is so… Read more »

