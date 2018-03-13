The speed of lies—how falsehoods spread farther and faster than the truth

From talking with people and reading websites, and emails it is obvious to me that a very large percentage of Americans live and think in a toxic bubble of propaganda and misinformation. In my view it is price we have paid as a society for the internet and social media, and it is eating our democracy alive. What is worse is that it has enflamed partisanship and made actual facts dangerous to distribute.

It is to counter this trend that I keep doing SR, even though it is becoming more expensive and complicated to do so month by month. SR is about facts and I do in hopes that it will help people who care about facts to have the ammunition they need to defend wellbeing.

To give you an  example of what I mean: As of 7:45 p.m. PDT, SR has sustained 3,839 blocked malicious login attempts since 1 January. Were it not for the expertise of my wonderful diligent webmaster Beth Alexander, and the various security programs to which she subscribes SR I have no doubt that it would have been crushed by the assaults. A lot of people don’t like facts and they don’t want people to know them.

This article is based on a research paper in science: The Spread of True and False News Online.

There’s a story this week about fusion energy. Without getting into details, it suggests that high temperature superconductors have made sustained, greater-than-break-even fusion something that’s much more readily achievable at a smaller scale and lower price, meaning that fusion power might at last move off the drawing board and onto the grid. And it might do so at a reduced price point and greater pace when compared to previous predictions. That’s all true, and it sounds fantastic—if a little overly optimistic for those who have been watching the fusion dream maintain its twenty-years-away estimate for the last fifty years.

But here’s another story. These new fusion plants are going to be so small, and so cheap, that they’ll not only power your home, they’ll run your car. In a decade, the hydrogen in a few drops of water could power your electrical needs for weeks at a time. Think about that “arc reactor” on Iron Man’s chest, then think about something similar powering everything in your home. And … unlike the first story, this story is a complete lie. Unfortunately, based on some research from MIT, it turns out to be much easier to spread the

