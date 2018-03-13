The speed of lies—how falsehoods spread farther and faster than the truth

There’s a story this week about fusion energy. Without getting into details, it suggests that high temperature superconductors have made sustained, greater-than-break-even fusion something that’s much more readily achievable at a smaller scale and lower price, meaning that fusion power might at last move off the drawing board and onto the grid. And it might do so at a reduced price point and greater pace when compared to previous predictions. That’s all true, and it sounds fantastic—if a little overly optimistic for those who have been watching the fusion dream maintain its twenty-years-away estimate for the last fifty years.
But here’s another story. These new fusion plants are going to be so small, and so cheap, that they’ll not only power your home, they’ll run your car. In a decade, the hydrogen in a few drops of water could power your electrical needs for weeks at a time. Think about that “arc reactor” on Iron Man’s chest, then think about something similar powering everything in your home. And … unlike the first story, this story is a complete lie. Unfortunately, based on some research from MIT, it turns out to be much easier to spread the…