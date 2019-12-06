The Senate Just Confirmed a Trump Judge With No Real Trial or Litigation Experience

WASHINGTON—Ah, you may be wondering, is the Republican Senate still installing judges in the federal judiciary with all this other stuff going on, and does this mean that the dark energy powering this administration* will be with us long after the president* goes off to his eternal reward in a sand trap somewhere?
Why, yes. Why do you ask?
Three more were blessed with lifetime employment security on Thursday, and by fairly safe, bipartisan margins, too. (Democrats. Boy, I dunno.) On Wednesday, however, we got a real doozy in one Sarah Pitlyk, yet another Federalist Society drone, and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh back when the latter was an annoyance on a lower court. This, despite her being yet another nominee rated “unqualified.” From the Washington Post:
In a Sept. 24 letter to lawmakers, William Hubbard, chair of the ABA’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, wrote that Pitlyk’s “experience to date has a very substantial gap, namely the absence of any trial or even real litigation experience.”
…
“Ms. Pitlyk has never tried a case as lead or co-counsel, whether civil or criminal,” Hubbard wrote. “She has never examined a