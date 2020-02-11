The Secret Database of Jehovah’s Witness Child Abusers

Author:     Tarpley Hitt
Source:     Daily Beast
Publication Date:     Feb. 09, 2020 4:59AM ET
Link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-secret-database-of-jehovahs-witness-child-abusers"

First, it was Roman Catholics, then Ultra-Orthodox Jews, then Mormons, now Jehovah’s Witnesses. It makes people uncomfortable, but as a culture it is time to deal with the strong correlation of strict religiosity and sexual dysfunction, particularly the sexual exploitation by men of women, girls, and young boys. It is amazing how often reports like this one come up. I only point out this trend a few times a year, when it is particularly notable, as it is in this report. Any more would just be salacious.

This is part of abandoning Abrahamic values and creating a society where power expressed sexually is not acceptable. It is a step to recognizing we are not outside but very much a part of the Matrix of consciousness, and that gender equality is part of that. Recognizing that will foster wellbeing and show us a way through the catastrophe of climate change.

On April 1, 2014, a high-ranking member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses named Richard Ashe was answering deposition questions about cases of child sexual abuse when he made a rare, perhaps unintentional, admission: somewhere in their organization, a group comprising nearly 11,000 congregations in the U.S. alone, exists an archive of documents detailing the names and locations of every known child abuser within their American membership.

The deposition, footage of which appears in The Witnesses, a two-part Oxygen documentary compiling five years of reporting from the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Trey Bundy and which debuts Feb. 7 and 8, marked the first public evidence that such a database existed. But it was not the last. Over the following year, internal documents obtained by Bundy would show that since 1997, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, the faith’s nonprofit oversight arm, had been collecting extremely precise data from its American congregations about child sexual abuse with a form that amounted to something like a 12-question survey. Elders, or overseers who report to the faith’s governing body, were asked to detail the type and frequency of abuse, the personal information of the perpetrator, how both victim and accused were perceived within the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Secret Database of Jehovah’s Witness Child Abusers

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com