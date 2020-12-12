Contribute to Support SR

The Republican Party As Totalitarian State

Author:     Jonathan V. Last
Source:     The Triad
Publication Date:     Dec 10 27
 Link: https://thetriad.thebulwark.com/p/the-republican-party-as-totalitarian"

There can be no doubt, the Republican Party does not support the United States being a democracy. Period. Full stop. How do you feel about that? and I think it is important to recognize that just because their coup didn’t work this time that they won’t try again. The Republican Party is anti-American.

1. Workers of the world, unite!

The Republican party is, as of this moment, an autocracy.

Consider: Why has the GOP gone crazy and insisted that the election was “stolen”?

The answer—the only answer—is: Because Donald Trump said so.

What if Trump emerged after the election and said, “Tough loss. Joe Biden put up a good fight. I’ll be back in 2024 to beat him like a drum.” Well, in that situation, there would be no move to overturn the election and no one in the precincts of Conservatism Inc. would be arguing that, ackshually, Donald Trump won by a landslide.

They would not be arguing that because there is no evidence for this argument. None. Absent a command from Trump, no outside observer would have come to this verdict on their own.

But present a command from Trump, this position became mandatory.

This is the definition of autocracy. And once you understand that the GOP itself has become an autocracy, it becomes easy to understand a lot of what’s going on.

I’ve done this before, but I want to remind you of Vaclav Havel’s “Power of the Powerless,” which is based around the parable of the greengrocer. The …

Link to Full Article:  The Republican Party As Totalitarian State
