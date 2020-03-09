The Receding American Dream

Author:     Erica Pandey and Courtenay Brown
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     8 March 2020
 Link: https://www.axios.com/american-dream-collapse-8ec1619c-8219-44af-9760-41ffe05bf60e.html"

Almost every day I get emails from SR readers telling me about some negative experience or horror story about their lives. Having to sell their home to pay medical bills, children with a quarter million dollars in university debt; lack of child care trapping them in dead-end jobs. It goes on and on, and collectively it is a tale of the death of the society we used to think of as America. Do you have such a story?

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The American Dream is moving further and further out of reach for millions in the U.S.

Why it matters: That promise is essential to American identity — and its erosion will affect how we live, work and vote for decades to come.

What’s happening: It’s increasingly unaffordable to buy a home or pay for college — and millennials, many of whom entered the job market at the height of the recession, are feeling the crunch.

  • The cost of higher education is ballooning. From 1978 to 2017, the Consumer Price Index grew fourfold, but the price of college increased 14-fold, according to research by Ana Hernández Kent, a policy analyst at the St. Louis Fed.
  • The price of homes is rising much faster than incomes. Per a study by real estate company Clever that looked at census data from 1960 to 2017, U.S. housing prices have skyrocketed 121%, but incomes have increased just 29%.
  • Wage growth has been sluggish. Wage growth in the U.S. has decelerated since 1979 — and the middle and low ends of the wage spectrum have been hardest hit, the Economic Policy Institute reports. Average hourly wages for all American workers grew 2.2%
Link to Full Article:  The Receding American Dream

I suffered under the pressure of trying to get a good college degree like my friend from college who had the backing of a rich uncle to help him graduate; yet I had no one after my parents decided to not help me as they said they would even though my friend and I were both at the top of our classes and I even gave free help to others during our lunch break because I had math skills better than anyone else in our school, but never could come up with the money to finish my degree. I only… Read more »

PS: I should also include my year of study at the University of Oklahoma under Professor Dr. Charles Kimball, Th.D., c studying as well as my years of study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Under Professor Bart D. Ehrman, Ph.D., in order to get ordained as a reverend..

