The Plot Against America: The GOP’s Plan to Suppress the Vote and Sabotage the Election

Author:     ANDY KROLL
Source:     RollingStone
Publication Date:     JULY 16, 2020 6:00AM ET
 Link: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-campaign-2020-voter-suppression-consent-decree-1028988/"

We are watching a concerted effort by the Republican Party, Trump, and his administration, with help from Russia, to fundamentally alter the substance of American democracy. It is a multi-faceted strategy being pursued at the federal, state, and local level, and it is unlike anything ever since in this country before. They seek to maintain the superficial forms of democracy but to sabotage the substance so that the dwindling Republican Party can retain power. These are very scary times.

Illustration by Victor Juhasz for Rolling Stone

In June, President Trump sat in the Oval Office for one of his periodic interviews-turned-airing-of-grievances. When the conversation turned to the 2020 election, Trump singled out what he called the “biggest risk” to his bid for a second term. It was not the mounting death toll from COVID-19, or further economic damage inflicted by the pandemic, or anything else a reality-dwelling president might fret about.

“My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump told the Politico reporter he’d invited. He was referring to the series of lawsuits filed by his campaign and the Republican National Committee that fight the expansion of mail-in voting and seek to limit access to the ballot box in November. “We have many lawsuits going all over,” he said. “And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”

Going into 2020, Trump had the political winds at his back with a strong economy, roaring stock market, and historically low unemployment. Then came COVID-19. As of this writing, more than 135,000 Americans are dead from the virus, more than 3 million have gotten infected, and the economy has …

Link to Full Article:  The Plot Against America: The GOP’s Plan to Suppress the Vote and Sabotage the Election
This article shocks me – they don’t even try to hide their desire to manipulate the polls, and no doubt the taxpayers are also paying for all of this effort to eliminate what wouldm help protect people during covid19. Talk about an administration that doesn’t give a damn for the common good. The fact is that a mail in ballot system is one of the best ways to,prevent manipulation of the electronic polls, becausem theyn arenot electronic.. It is astonishing to me that Trump and the Republican party are putting so much effort into trying to eliminate mail in ballots… Read more »

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
