The Ohio abortion bill is a terrifying sign of things to come

Author:     Jill Filipovic
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 4 Dec 2019 06.10 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/04/ohio-abortion-bill-ectopic-pregnancy-jill-filipovic"

Let me be very clear where I stand: The anti-abortion movement is not about protecting unborn babies, if it was when those babies were born there would be a host of programs, as there are in other developed nations, to assure those children got a good start, good food, good education, good healthcare. We don’t do any of those things. Those are facts. As are the murders of physicians, and the harassment of nurses that staff women’s reproductive rights clinics.

The anti-choice movement is about controlling women. It is about making them subordinate to men. It is about a 4,000 year old Abrahamic Middle Bronze Age world view. And it is insane, nasty, and despicable. If a woman can’t control her own body, what can she control?  Take this as an example of what I mean.

t would almost be funny if it weren’t real: a bill introduced in Ohio that would require doctors to attempt to re-implant ectopic pregnancies – a medical impossibility – or face charges of “abortion murder” (a legal invention).

The law would criminalize abortion and make it punishable by life in prison; “aggravated abortion murder” would carry the death penalty. That’s right: “pro-life” lawmakers in Ohio want to throw women and girls in jail for life, and even execute them, for ending their pregnancies.

It’s troubling that this even needs to be said, but because legislators in Ohio apparently don’t know: you cannot re-implant an ectopic pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies are potentially life-threatening complications where a fertilized egg implants itself somewhere outside of the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube. As the cells multiply and the embryo grows, it can burst the tube, causing serious and potentially deadly complications. As a result, the standard of care for ectopic pregnancies …

Link to Full Article:  The Ohio abortion bill is a terrifying sign of things to come

Rev. Dean
Rev. Dean

Unbelievable! What’s next?

2 minutes ago

