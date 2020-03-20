The new Civiqs 50-state daily COVID-19 tracker shows just how dangerous Republicans and Fox News really are

Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     19 March 2020
 https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/the-new-civiqs-50-state-daily-covid-19-tracker-shows-just-how-dangerous-republicans-and-fox-news-really-are/

Yet another view on the despicable behavior of Trump media. All of this is making the Covid-19 pandemic so much more complicated and disastrous than it needed to be.

Fox commentator personality

So Republicans all over the country are either being racist about the “Chinese virus,” or still pretending it doesn’t matter.

Trip Gabriel@tripgabriel

“Getting coronavirus is not a death sentence except for maybe no more than 3.4 percent of our population…probably far less.”
“We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways”https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/analysis/2020/03/18/coronavirus-sen-ron-johnson-says-keep-outbreak-perspective/5074145002/  via @journalsentinel

Sen. Ron Johnson is telling people to keep coronavirus in perspective

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says coronavirus is “not worth shutting our economy down” and people need to keep the health threat in perspective

jsonline.com

4,486

Twitter Ads info and privacy
9,275 people are talking about this

We began one of our Civiqs daily trackers on the coronavirus a week ago. Now, we’ve ramped up data collection to offer a 50-state daily coronavirus tracker.

Results are changing fast, so daily tracking gives us a good picture of both how well people are heeding the dangers, and

