The making of a right-wing martyr: Conservatives treat Derek Chauvin’s conviction as an act of war

Author:     AMANDA MARCOTTE
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     APRIL 21, 2021 5:04PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2021/04/21/the-making-of-a-right-wing-martyr-conservatives-see-derek-chauvins-conviction-as-an-act-of-war/"

If you have listened to any of the rightwing media on television, or radio, or read rightwing websites, you may have been as surprised as I have been, that the Republicans generally are upset and opposed to the jury’s decision in the Derek Chauvin trial. In fact, they have politicized it into an act of war by the left. Am I exaggerating? Read and decide yourself.

What seems to be happening is that without Trump to focus them, the Republican Party has become even more radicalized, and this is a very dangerous trend.

Hannity, Ingraham, and Carlson, the three leading propagandists employed by Fox

Throwing Derek Chauvin under the bus should have been a no-brainer for the “I’m not a racist” crowd. The pretense behind “blue lives matter” has been that it’s not that conservatives are racist but that Black Lives Matter goes “too far.” They argue that most police killings are unfortunate accidents to be tolerated in the name of greater social safety and that the “few bad apples” who do it on purpose can be held to account without widespread reform.

It was always nonsense, of course. But Chauvin’s conviction on three counts for murdering George Floyd provided conservatives a golden “hey, at least we’re not that guy” opportunity. The evidence against Chauvin was overwhelming. The video of the murder showed the world the nonchalant determination on Chauvin’s face as he snuffed out Floyd’s life. Police officials testified against Floyd. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave conservatives an out by saying, “This wasn’t policing, this was murder.” Conservatives could have easily clung to Chauvin’s conviction as an “exception that proves the rule” situation, insisting that because they condemn him, no one should call them racist. It would have been a lie, but occasionally cutting

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The making of a right-wing martyr: Conservatives treat Derek Chauvin’s conviction as an act of war
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved