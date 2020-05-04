The Hospital CEOs Keeping Seven-Figure Salaries as Frontline Workers Go Without Pay

Author:     Emily Shugerman
Source:     Daily Beast
Publication Date:     May. 02, 2020 5:01AM ET
Rural hospitals are quickly moving into bankruptcy, they still lack PPE supplies, many hospital corporations are cutting the hours and pay of the those who actually deliver the healthcare and… well you know the story. But the illness profit system in America always, always, looks after its corporate owners.  Consider this report.

The truth is we are one of the worst managed countries in the developed world, and yet we have a president and government telling us how well everything is going.

Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty

In one of the largest ironies of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of health-care workers across the country have had their wages cut and hours slashed as profitable elective procedures are put on hold. Hospital CEOs have called these measures “painful” and “difficult,” though necessary to make up for millions of dollars in lost revenue. But some executives don’t seem willing to share in the suffering.

Last month, executives at Denver Health received bonuses of up to $230,000, just days after asking hospital workers to reduce their hours or take time off. At the University of Kentucky—which boasts some of the highest-paid administrators in the country—the college president has refused to take a pay cut, despite furloughing 1,500 medical workers. And executives at McLaren Health Care in Michigan have agreed to cut their salaries by just 2 percent—an amount employees facing furloughs called “a slap in the face.” 

“These people are making millions of dollars and they’re going to give 2 percent back?” said Jeff Morawski, a registered nurse at McLaren Macomb. “I think it’s a joke. I think it’s a slap in the face… They’re not walking into the hospital every day …

Link to Full Article:  The Hospital CEOs Keeping Seven-Figure Salaries as Frontline Workers Go Without Pay

