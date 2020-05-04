The Hospital CEOs Keeping Seven-Figure Salaries as Frontline Workers Go Without Pay

In one of the largest ironies of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of health-care workers across the country have had their wages cut and hours slashed as profitable elective procedures are put on hold. Hospital CEOs have called these measures “painful” and “difficult,” though necessary to make up for millions of dollars in lost revenue. But some executives don’t seem willing to share in the suffering.
Last month, executives at Denver Health received bonuses of up to $230,000, just days after asking hospital workers to reduce their hours or take time off. At the University of Kentucky—which boasts some of the highest-paid administrators in the country—the college president has refused to take a pay cut, despite furloughing 1,500 medical workers. And executives at McLaren Health Care in Michigan have agreed to cut their salaries by just 2 percent—an amount employees facing furloughs called “a slap in the face.”
“These people are making millions of dollars and they’re going to give 2 percent back?” said Jeff Morawski, a registered nurse at McLaren Macomb. “I think it’s a joke. I think it’s a slap in the face… They’re not walking into the hospital every day …