The Guardian view on the US elections: a nation dangerously divided

This is the view of America and the election from the most prestigious English language newspaper in Europe. What it makes clear is that those who used to be considered America’s allies,  today see us as a savagely diminished nation, a country more to be pitied than admired. What happened? Because, as I said in my comment about the previous report, the world sees that a large percentage of our White population are uninterested in climate change or democracy, and happy to support a grossly corrupt and dishonest man for president as long as he supports male dominance, christofascism, and White supremacy.

Demonstrators gather in front of the White House on election day in Washington DC. Credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty

Whoever wins this year’s election, America remains a country bitterly and evenly divided. It has been more than three decades since the last presidential landslide. Despite polls suggesting that Donald Trump was poised to suffer a sweeping rejection by the voters, there was no repudiation of the president. Rather, just a fraction of the popular vote separates Joe Biden and Mr Trump.

Our view was that Mr Trump deserved to lose and in a big way. His mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, which cost hundreds of thousands of American lives, was cause enough. But there were numerous reasons for Mr Trump’s ejection from the White House, given he ran the worst administration in modern US history.

It is small comfort that Americans understood the threat that Mr Trump represented and turned out in record numbers to vote against him. Yet, as this election depressingly revealed, there was an almost equal and opposite reaction from Mr Trump’s base. The president’s appeal, it seems, has only widened and deepened since he took office. Mr Trump received so many more votes than he did in 2016 that …

The Guardian view on the US elections: a nation dangerously divided
Will

Charles Dickens Quote: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” I thought it time to revisit this wonderfully accurate quote for our times though I have some doubt about “it was the age of wisdom”, still… Amazing election where both candidates won (making an assumption about Biden) and… Read more »

lauren raine

I feel such profound sadness about what this election has shown me. From a recent workshop announcement by the Dark Mountain Project, based in the UK:

“What is the role of storytelling in a time when the stories have failed – when people have stopped believing in a happy ending? When there is nothing left to say, what is there left to say? This workshop will explore the role of writing in these times of social and ecological unravelling, how to bear witness, and find meaning, as we navigate collapse.”

Rev. Dean

I still say if Biden hopefully wins that it will take years to undo what Trump and his minions have already done. How can these Republicans be so stupid? Don’t they read? Don’t they understand that we live in an Oligarchy because of them?

