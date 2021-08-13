The GOP’s death cult comes for the children

There is little doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the fears parents have about their children’s well-being. The typical parental anxiety now comes with worries about the latest delta variant of COVID-19 —which appears to spread more easily in children than the initial coronavirus outbreak — questions on whether their children are going to have to wear masks when they go back to school, and anticipation for a yet-to-be approved vaccine for children under 12.
Over a year ago, Salon’s Andrew O’Hehir described the mad scramble to reopen schools without a vaccine or coherent safety standards as “a ‘Deer Hunter’-style game of Russian roulette, played blindfolded under conditions of complete chaos.” One year later, Donald Trump is out of the White House but Republican and Democratic executives alike are all rushing to reopen schools — even as children under 12 are still not cleared to be inoculated despite an 84% jump in the number of children contracting COVID-19 last week alone. Advertisement:
On Thursday, the U.S. set a single-day record for the number of children admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, with 261 children, some …