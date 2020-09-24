The Election That Could Break America

Author:     Barton Gellman
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     November 2020 issue (24 September 2020 used)
 Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/"

I believe we are witnessing an attempted coup by Trump and the Trumpers. Trump is pursuing three avenues, hoping one of them will let him stay in power. First, a blatant attempt to throw out the election into chaos by claiming the popular vote has been rigged. Second, if that works to move it into the Supreme Court, which is why he is so adamant about getting a justice installed. Third, to subvert the Electoral College by restructuring it at the state level in states where Republicans control the legislature.  so that it does not respect the popular vote.  The only thing that will stop this evil is a vote so overwhelmingly against Trump that it cannot be challenged. But be very clear, an attempted coup is underway.

Kentucky polling place Credit: kentuckytoday.com

There is a cohort of close observers of our presidential elections, scholars and lawyers and political strategists, who find themselves in the uneasy position of intelligence analysts in the months before 9/11. As November 3 approaches, their screens are blinking red, alight with warnings that the political system does not know how to absorb. They see the obvious signs that we all see, but they also know subtle things that most of us do not. Something dangerous has hove into view, and the nation is lurching into its path.

The danger is not merely that the 2020 election will bring discord. Those who fear something worse take turbulence and controversy for granted. The coronavirus pandemic, a reckless incumbent, a deluge of mail-in ballots, a vandalized Postal Service, a resurgent effort to suppress votes, and a trainload of lawsuits are bearing down on the nation’s creaky electoral machinery.

Something has to give, and many things will, when the time comes for casting, canvassing, and certifying the ballots. Anything is possible, including a landslide that leaves no doubt on Election Night. But even if one side takes a commanding early lead, tabulation and litigation of the “overtime …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The Election That Could Break America
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Will

The mad king’s only program going forward is to WIN and continue the merger of Federal agencies into the trump companies.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com