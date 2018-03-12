The deeper reason for drug ads on television

Author:     Jon Rappoport
Source:     Jon Rappoport's Blog
Publication Date:     March 11, 2018
 Link: https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2018/03/11/the-deeper-reason-for-drug-ads-on-television/"

For some time now my wife and I have noticed the prevalence of drug ads on MSNBC, CNN, and FOX; it is a peculiarity of news channel advertising. Perhaps you have noticed this as well. All these weird drugs for illnesses you didn’t even know existed, for instance Peyronie’s disease — look it up.

Then there are the disclaimers telling you very quickly the drug may kill you.

The question we asked was: why are there so many drug ads on cable news? Why would anyone want to take some of these obscure drugs? Does the news audience require unusual levels of medication? Was there some deeper consideration in play?

Here is what I think is the correct answer.  It is a nasty little story, and another example of why in the United States we do not have a healthcare system, we have an illness profit system. Why this has gone on largely  uncritiqued by media, and why America has become what I consider an uncivilized society.

 

Television viewers are inundated with drug ads from Big Pharma. It’s a flood.

Have you ever heard of these drugs? Otezla, Xeljanz, Namzaric, Keytruda, Breo, Cosentyz? Not likely. If you have, do you know what conditions they treat? Highly unlikely. But there they are, splashed in commercials.

Why? Who is going to remember to ask their doctor whether these and other obscure meds are right for them?

What’s going on here?

The answer is: IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT DRUGS ARE BEING ADVERTISED.

If Pharma can pay enough TOTAL money for ads, for ALL drugs, and dominate the allotted TV time for commercials, it can control the news—and that is exactly what it wants to do.

Pharmaceutical scandals are everywhere. Reporting on them, wall to wall, isn’t good for the drug business. However, as an industry ponying up billions of dollars for TV ads, Pharma can limit exposure and negative publicity. It can (and does) say to television networks: If you give us a hard time on the news, we’ll take our ad money and go somewhere else. Boom. End of problem.

Face it, the billions of dollars Pharma is paying for TV ads are a drop in the bucket, compared …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The deeper reason for drug ads on television

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com