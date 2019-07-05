The Decline of Historical Thinking

Author:     Eric Alterman
Source:     The New Yorker
Publication Date:     February 4, 2019
 https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-decline-of-historical-thinking

One of the little noticed effects of America’s grotesque wealth inequality and the rise of Neo-feudalism is the dumbing down of the United States population and the loss of real information about our past. This article lays out the issue, and some of its implications.

Having ignored questions of economic inequality for decades, economists and other scholars have recently discovered a panoply of effects that go well beyond the fact that some people have too much money and many don’t have enough. Inequality affects our physical and mental health, our ability to get along with one another and to make our voices heard and our political system accountable, and, of course, the futures that we can offer our children. Lately, I’ve noticed a feature of economic inequality that has not received the attention it deserves. I call it “intellectual inequality.”

I do not refer to the obvious and ineluctable fact that some people are smarter than others but, rather, to the fact that some people have the resources to try to understand our society while most do not. Late last year, Benjamin M. Schmidt, a professor of history at Northeastern University, published a study demonstrating that, for the past decade, history has been declining more rapidly than any other major, even as more and more students attend college. With slightly more than twenty-four thousand current history majors, it accounts for between one and two per cent of bachelor’s degrees, a drop …

The Decline of Historical Thinking

