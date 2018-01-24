The Dead Enders

Author:     Ryan Grim, Lee Fang
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     January 23 2018, 9:28 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2018/01/23/dccc-democratic-primaries-congress-progressives/"

It is my view that the Democratic Party is in serious trouble because the leadership in Washington is not in synch with Democratic voters, particularly women. The party needs a Franklin Roosevelt, someone committed to creating and implementing social policies oriented towards wellbeing. Such a person, man or woman, in my view, will win a majority of Americans. It will not please the White supremacist Christofascists, but they comprise a minority of the electorate if social progressives really come out and vote.

The Great Schism Trend is not about politics in a partisan sense. It is based on policies whose only priority is profit, as opposed to policies committed to fostering wellbeing. It is a matter of choice and how it is decided will determine how successful America is in navigating climate change.

In the wake of the 2016 election, a group of despairing Democrats in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, formed a new political group to ensure that they would never be out-organized locally again. Faith leaders, small-business owners, social workers, nonprofit leaders, teachers, and students joined together as part of the historic dusting-off that was taking place all across the country. The group, which came to call itself Lancaster Stands Up, put its energy toward defending the Affordable Care Act from its multiple assaults in Washington and fending off the tea party-dominated state legislature in Harrisburg.

The group’s town halls and protests began to draw eye-popping numbers of people and even attracted national attention. With their newfound confidence, Lancaster progressives looked toward local and federal elections. The national press was captivated by the upsets across the state of Virginia in November, but that same night in Pennsylvania, Democrats across the state in local elections knocked Republicans out of seats they’d owned forever. The surge suggested that capturing the congressional seat covering Lancaster and Reading, which Democrats lost by 11 points in 2016, was well within reach.

In June, one of their own, Jess King, who heads a nonprofit that helps struggling women start and …

Link to Full Article:  The Dead Enders

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 9:53 am

    The Democratic Party needs to end. It is a corrupt organization that breeds corporatocracy and constant war.

