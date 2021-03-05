The Colossal Weight of Cities Is Making Them Sink, Even as Sea Levels Are Rising

Author:     David Nield
Source:     Science Alert
Publication Date:     16 February 2021
 Link: https://www.sciencealert.com/the-weight-of-cities-is-sinking-urban-areas-at-the-same-time-sea-levels-are-rising"

There is a growing amount of discussion in both the scientific and popular media about sea rise. Far less about the weight of cities compacting the soil upon which they are built to compress and cause them to sink. Here is a good introduction to this topic.

The primary paper upon which this report is based, The Weight of Cities: Urbanization Effects on Earth’s Subsurface

Credit: Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty 

Cities don’t just have sea level rises to worry about – they’re also slowly sinking under the weight of their own development, according to new research, which emphasises the importance of factoring subsidence into models of climate change risk.

Geophysicist Tom Parsons, from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) agency, looked at San Francisco as a case study of how large urban developments could be affecting and depressing the actual surface of the Earth.

By his calculations, San Francisco might have sunk as much as 80 millimetres (3.1 inches) as the city has grown over time. Considering the Bay Area is under threat from as much as 300 mm (11.8 inches) of sea level rise by 2050, the extra variation added by slow subsidence is significant enough to be concerning.

“As global populations move disproportionately toward the coasts, this additional subsidence in combination with expected sea level rise may exacerbate risk associated with inundation,” writes Parsons in his paper.

Taking into account an inventory of all the buildings in the city and their contents, the study calculated the weight of the San Francisco Bay Area (population: 7.75 million) as being around 1.6 trillion kilograms – about …

