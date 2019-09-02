The Closer You Live To Nature The Happier You’ll Be, Study Finds

Author:     John Anderer
Source:     Study Finds
Publication Date:     August 31, 2019
I am familiar with this research and my wife and  have purposefully placed ourselves in nature, so my personal experience accords with these findings.

The study upon which this report is based is published in the scientific journal Applied Geography. 

 

LONDON — If you’re on the lookout for a new apartment or home in a big city, try and find a place near a park or nature reserve. According to a new study, living within walking distance to an urban green space is associated with improved feelings of happiness, self-worth, and overall life satisfaction.

Researchers from The University of Warwick, Newcastle University, and The University of Sheffield have put together the first study ever to investigate and demonstrate the connection between natural, green areas and mental wellbeing on an individual level. Interestingly, they discovered that living close to nature and greenery is more relevantto mental health than income level, employment, and overall health. The study’s authors are hopeful that their findings will be considered by city planners and other policy makers in the future when considering the creation of additional green spaces in cities and other urban areas.

Previous research has already established that people generally feel better after getting out and experiencing some nature and green foliage. However, the authors of this study wanted to identify just how much green space is needed, and how close it should be to a person’s home, in order for it …

When I was studying sociology way back in 1965-1966, we did a small study of this same nature with the same results. Nature has healing properties beyond the scope of biology and more in line with a psychological manifestation that correlates to the results of meditative states one achieves when letting go of the capitalistic society and letting the mind flow into nature and become one with it.

