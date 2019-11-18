The climate chain reaction that threatens the heart of the Pacific

Author:     Simon Denyer and Chris Mooney
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:    
Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/world/climate-environment/climate-change-japan-pacific-sea-salmon-ice-loss/"

The bad news just keeps coming in, and being ignored by the Trumpers. As this report makes clear, it is very possible your grandchildren will never eat salmon or anything else from the sea. The insect ecosystems are collapsing as well,  so I’m not sure what they will eat. Certainly not beef or any other mammal.

Credit: John Muyskens/Washington Post

SHIRETOKO PENINSULA, JAPAN — Lined up along the side of their boat, the fishermen hauled a huge, heavy net up from swelling waves. At first, a few small jellyfish emerged, then a piece of plastic. Then net, and more net. Finally, all the way at the bottom: a small thrashing mass of silvery salmon.

It was just after dawn at the height of the autumn fishing season, but something was wrong.

“When are the fish coming?” boat captain Teruhiko Miura asked himself.

The salmon catch is collapsing off Japan’s northern coast, plummeting by about 70 percent in the past 15 years. The disappearance of the fish coincides with another striking development: the loss of a unique blanket of sea ice that dips far below the Arctic to reach this shore.

 

Click any temperature underlined in the story to convert between Celsius and Fahrenheit

The twin impacts — less ice, fewer salmon — are the products of rapid warming in the Sea of Okhotsk, wedged between Siberia and Japan. The area has warmed in some places by as much as 3 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times, making it one of the fastest-warming spots in the world, …

Link to Full Article:  The climate chain reaction that threatens the heart of the Pacific

No offense and with due respect, but I consider it good news if we can’t kill other sentient beings to eat any more. Look a living fish in the eye sometime and try to deny there’s a person in there. What a lousy system which forces us to kill to live while some of us (with pieces of cow still between our teeth) call out for Peace. I personally find it problematic to eat the plants I grow in my backyard garden, interrupting their life cycles, but gentler souls than I convince me it’s gotta be okay.

