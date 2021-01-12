Contribute to Support SR

The American Abyss

Author:     Timothy Snyder
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 9, 2021
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/09/magazine/trump-coup.html"

This is an excellent essay explaining why so many people mindlessly follow Trump, and why a single man, in just four years, destroyed the integrity and honor of one of America’s political parties. If we don’t learn from his, it is all going to happen again, only the next time the autocrat manipulating it is likely to be more competent. And don’t think for a minute we are out of this crisis. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marko Rubio, Louie Gohmert, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, and a hundred more Republicans are still in office, and they will have no more integrity tomorrow than they have today, or than they had a week ago.

Insurrectionists at the Capitol. Please note they are overwhelmingly White men.
Credit: Ashley Gilbertson/VII/The New York Times

When Donald Trump stood before his followers on Jan. 6 and urged them to march on the United States Capitol, he was doing what he had always done. He never took electoral democracy seriously nor accepted the legitimacy of its American version.

Even when he won, in 2016, he insisted that the election was fraudulent — that millions of false votes were cast for his opponent. In 2020, in the knowledge that he was trailing Joseph R. Biden in the polls, he spent months claiming that the presidential election would be rigged and signaling that he would not accept the results if they did not favor him. He wrongly claimed on Election Day that he had won and then steadily hardened his rhetoric: With time, his victory became a historic landslide and the various conspiracies that denied it ever more sophisticated and implausible.

People believed him, which is not at all surprising. It takes a tremendous amount of work to educate citizens to resist the powerful pull of believing what they already believe, or what others around them believe, or what would make …

Link to Full Article:  The American Abyss
