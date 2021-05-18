The 60-Year-Old Scientific Screwup That Helped Covid Kill

Source:     Wired
Publication Date:     05.13.2021 06:00 AM
 Link: https://www.wired.com/story/the-teeny-tiny-scientific-screwup-that-helped-covid-kill/"

As someone who has spent his life as an experimentalist scientifically studying the nature of consciousness when the dominant view in science is materialism — the idea that consciousness is entire physiological, dead meat no consciousness — I can readily identify with the scientists mentioned in this article. The truth about science is that while first-tier scientists are willing to think outside the box, as they say, second and third-tier scientists are not. For them how they are viewed by their peers is the most important thing. This important account of how research on covid was distorted by this kind of group consensus is something every scientist should think about and take very seriously.

Coronavirus Credit: Naila Ruechel

Early one morning, Linsey Marr tiptoed to her dining room table, slipped on a headset, and fired up Zoom. On her computer screen, dozens of familiar faces began to appear. She also saw a few people she didn’t know, including Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for Covid-19, and other expert advisers to the WHO. It was just past 1 pm Geneva time on April 3, 2020, but in Blacksburg, Virginia, where Marr lives with her husband and two children, dawn was just beginning to break.

Marr is an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech and one of the few in the world who also studies infectious diseases. To her, the new coronavirus looked as if it could hang in the air, infecting anyone who breathed in enough of it. For people indoors, that posed a considerable risk. But the WHO didn’t seem to have caught on. Just days before, the organization had tweeted “FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne.” That’s why Marr was skipping her usual morning workout to join 35 other aerosol scientists. They were trying to warn the WHO it was making a big mistake.

Over Zoom, they laid out the …

Will

Thank you for sharing a story of perseverance in the face of credentialed resistance. Brings to mind the sad story of Dr. Semmelweis who came to a bad end due to the professional resistance to his “radical ideas” that today seem very obvious. The phrase that is over used is “follow the science”. Which science? Whose science? The facts are always evolving because nature is always evolving, sickness/death can be a powerful motivator.

