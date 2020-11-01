Texas Republicans Ask Federal Judge to Throw Out 117,000 Legally Cast Ballots

Author:     MARK JOSEPH STERN
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     OCT 31, 20205:23 PM
 Link: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/10/texas-drive-through-voting-throw-out-ballots.html?via=taps_top"

You cannot be a Republican and an ethical person, and that is not a politically partisan statement. The factual evidence of this truth is overwhelming.

An election worker guides voters in cars at a mail ballot drop-off site at NRG Stadium in Houston on Oct. 7. Voters can also cast their ballots at a drive-thru voting site. 
Credit: Go Nakamura/Getty

Texas Republicans have asked a federal judge to throw out at least 117,000 ballots cast in Harris County, a heavily Democratic area that has experienced an unprecedented surge in early voting this month. The brazen effort to undo legally cast ballots in a diverse, populous county is an eleventh-hour attempt to diminish Joe Biden’s chances of carrying the swing state on Nov. 3. Republicans claim that Harris County’s use of drive-thru voting violates the U.S. Constitution, requiring the judge to throw out every ballot cast this way—more than 117,000 as of Friday. This argument is outrageous and absurd. But the case landed in front of U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, one of the most notoriously partisan conservatives in the federal judiciary. Democrats have good reason to fear that Hanen will order the mass nullification of ballots as early as Nov. 2, when he has scheduled a hearing.

Because Texas strictly limits mail-in voting, Harris County—which has a population of over 4.7 million people—has sought …

Link to Full Article:  Texas Republicans Ask Federal Judge to Throw Out 117,000 Legally Cast Ballots
