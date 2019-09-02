Texas loosens firearm laws hours after the state’s latest mass shooting left 7 dead

Author:     Faith Karimi and Allen Kim
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     10:06 AM ET, Sun September 1, 2019
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/01/us/texas-new-gun-laws-trnd/index.html"

This is how bad America’s gun psychosis has become.

Odessa mass killing
Credit: CNBC

A series of new firearm laws go into effect in Texas on Sunday, just hours after a shooting left seven people dead in the western part of the state.

The laws will further loosen gun restrictions in a state that’s had four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history, including the El Paso shooting last month, when a gunman stormed a Walmart and killed 22 people.
The new measures were all passed during the 2019 legislative session, which ended in June.
Here are the sweeping firearm laws going into effect:

Weapons on school grounds

House Bill 1143 says a school district cannot prohibit licensed gun owners, including school employees, from storing a firearm or ammunition in a locked vehicle on a school parking lot — provided they are not in plain view.
Kris Brown, president of gun violence prevention advocacy group Brady, criticized the bill going into effect September 1.
“Many states took the opportunity in the last two years to learn lessons from the tragedies in Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Parkland, and the every day gun violence that plagues our citizens, and enacted new laws to protect public safety through expanded
Link to Full Article:  Texas loosens firearm laws hours after the state's latest mass shooting left 7 dead

Larry Bolgar
Guest
Larry Bolgar

There are two kinds of stupid. The regular stupid we run across everyday and then there is Texas Stupid. I assume you can bring your gun to the funerals of those killed

Reply
3 hours ago
Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

You are so correct, Larry. I don’t think Texas has changed much since the olden days when a male wasn’t a “man” until they strapped on a six-shooter.

Reply
15 minutes ago

