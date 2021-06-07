Texas attorney general admits Trump would have lost the state in 2020 if he hadn’t blocked mail-in voting

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     June 06, 2021
 Link: Texas attorney general admits Trump would have lost the state in 2020 if he hadn’t blocked mail-in voting

How much clearer o the Republicans have to make it that they will do anything to rig an election to stay in power? I am amazed at how explicit all this is playing out. And have you noticed that non of the Trump orcs have been prosecuted? Why is Bill Barr still a licensed attorney? For that matter why isn’t he in prison? How about Michael Flynn? How is it possible Louis DeJoyiw still postmaster? I just think we don’t have a critical mass of Americans who recognize what is going on to transform American democracy into a White supremacist christofascist autocracy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Steve Bannon that Donald Trump would have lost the Lone Star State in the 2020 presidential election if Texans had been allowed to vote by mail.

Ken Paxton on Facebook.

“Yeah, I think it’s certainly critical to my state and that’s why we fought off these twelve lawsuits,” Paxton said. “We had them in Houston, we had them in San Antonio, we had them in Austin — we had them in the counties where you have the most liberal judges. And it was a concerted effort, nationally, with lots of money going into it.”

“And just knowing that we had twelve lawsuits that we had to win. And if we had lost one of them, if we’d lost Harris County — Trump won by 620,000 votes in Texas. Harris County mail-in ballots that they wanted to send out were 2.5 million, those were all illegal and we were able to stop every one of them,” he explained.

“Had we not done that, we would have been in the very same situation — we would’ve been on election day, I was watching on election night and I knew, when I saw what was happening in …

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
