Texas AG promotes theory Capitol violence was false flag staged by ‘bus load of Antifa thugs’

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton promoted a tweet from far-right Investors Business Daily writer Paul Sperry, claiming that a “former FBI agent” has confirmed the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters was a “false flag” engineered by a “bus load of Antifa thugs.”
Paxton, who headed up the election group Lawyers for Trump, is currently under indictment for securities fraud and faces a federal investigation for bribery and abuse of power over his relationship with an Austin real estate developer who gave $25,000 to his campaign. He was also the architect of a well-publicized lawsuit to try to overturn the presidential election results of several states, which was soundly rejected by the Supreme Court.
Neither Sperry nor Paxton offered any evidence to support this theory.…