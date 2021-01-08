Contribute to Support SR

IF YOU ENJOY SR AND FIND IT USEFUL WOULD YOU PLEASE DONATE

When I began Schwartzreport my purpose was to produce an entirely fact-based daily publication in favor of the earth, the inter-connectedness and interdependence of all life, democracy, equality for all, liberty, and things that are life-affirming. Also, to warn my readers about actions, events, and trends that threaten those values. Our country now stands at a crossroads, indeed, the world stands at a crossroads where those values are very much at risk and it is up to each of us who care about wellbeing to do what we can to defend those principles. I want to thank all of you who have contributed to SR, particularly those of you who have scheduled an ongoing monthly contribution. It makes a big difference and is much appreciated. It is one thing to put in the hours each day and to do the work for free, but another to have to cover the rising out-of-pocket costs. For those of you who haven’t done so, but read SR regularly, I ask that you consider supporting it.

-- S

Click on a Book Cover to Order

Texas AG promotes theory Capitol violence was false flag staged by ‘bus load of Antifa thugs’

Author:     Matthew Chapman
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 06, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/texas-ag-promotes-conspiracy-capitol/"

Ken Paxton is an incompetent ideologue and moron. The fact that this man is the Attorney General of Texas tells you something is deeply rotten in the Republican Party of Texas. And now we see him actively advancing the Big Lie being promulgated by Republicans. All those people you saw yesterday storming the Capitol were not right-wing thugs, they were really Antifa dressed like Trumpers. Saying that is proof that Paxton has no integrity, no honor, and no interest in democracy.

Republican public thug Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton promoted a tweet from far-right Investors Business Daily writer Paul Sperry, claiming that a “former FBI agent” has confirmed the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters was a “false flag” engineered by a “bus load of Antifa thugs.”

Paxton, who headed up the election group Lawyers for Trump, is currently under indictment for securities fraud and faces a federal investigation for bribery and abuse of power over his relationship with an Austin real estate developer who gave $25,000 to his campaign. He was also the architect of a well-publicized lawsuit to try to overturn the presidential election results of several states, which was soundly rejected by the Supreme Court.

Neither Sperry nor Paxton offered any evidence to support this theory.…

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Texas AG promotes theory Capitol violence was false flag staged by ‘bus load of Antifa thugs’
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

Opening to the Infinite

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

Stephan A. Schwartz | Nonlocal Consciousness & the Anthropology of Religions and Spiritual Practices

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com