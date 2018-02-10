Tesla to Turn 50,000 Homes Into ‘World’s Largest Virtual Power Plant’ – At No Cost to Owners

I think Elon Musk is one of the most fascinating people in the business world today because he is one of the very few billionaires who has figured out that great fortunes will be made in the post carbon world.

One of the historical realities of wealth inequity is that the very rich and , particularly their children and their children resist new technologies because they threaten their invested capital in old technologies. It produces a drag on the society of which they are a part. America’s great technological spurt past Europe occurred because the entrepreneurs focused on the new, because they were not rich on the basis of the old.

Some 50,000 homes in South Australia will receive solar panels and Tesla batteries, the state government announced Sunday, in a landmark plan to turn houses into a giant, interconnected power plant.

South Australia is already home to world’s biggest battery in an Elon Musk-driven project to provide electricity for more than 30,000 homes.

The state government has since been looking for more ways — particularly through renewables — to address its energy woes after an “unprecedented” storm caused a state-wide blackout in 2016.

Under a new plan unveiled on Sunday, a network of solar panels linked to rechargeable batteries will be provided free to households and financed by the sale of excess electricity generated by the network, the government said.

“My government has already delivered the world’s biggest battery, now we will deliver the world’s largest virtual power plant,” state Premier Jay Weatherill said in a statement.

“We will use people’s homes as a way to generate energy for the South Australian grid, with participating households benefitting with significant savings in their energy bills.”

A trial phase will begin with 1,100 public housing properties, each supplied with a 5kW solar panel system Tesla battery.

Following the trial, the …

  1. Sue Leland-McKenzie
    Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I keep hoping that Tesla and/or people like him will step forward and provide this kind of assistance to the area of Puerto Rico that is still without power. Those people have suffered long enough, and have been utterly abandobed by the Trump administration. One of those giant batteries might be just the ticket. It’s time for a effort to be mounted by humanitarian people with the means and the tecnological skill to come to their rescue. Doing this could benefit both the people of Puerto Rico and those who seek to further the cause of sustainable, renewable sources of energy.

