Tesla stock takes a hit as GOP unveils tax plan that eliminates electric car subsidy

Author:     Russ Mitchell
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     2 November 2017 | 3:20 p.m.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-hy-tesla-tax-subsidy-20171102-story.html"

Trump and his minions, assisted by the most pusillanimous Republican congress in my lifetime are doing everything in their power to preserve the carbon age. While the rest of the world moves into a noncarbon age, the U.S. moves in a completely different direction rigged to support carbon energy in America.

A Tesla Model S in a new showroom in Brooklyn. Credit: Spencer Platt

The shift toward electric vehicles took a big hit Thursday when Republicansofficially proposed wiping out the $7,500 federal tax credit for buyers of electric cars as part of a sweeping tax overhaul.

Tesla would be the hardest-hit company should the plan pass Congress and be signed into law by President Trump. Although Chief Executive Elon Musk has said the company’s business plan does not depend on such subsidies, the credit would be cut beginning in 2018, just when Tesla plans to scale up production of its new Model 3 sedan, with a current price of about $45,000 before subsidies.

Tesla stock slid 6.8% on Thursday to $299.26.

The automaker had no immediate comment.…

